Mosimane: Huge interest in ex-Al Ahly coach confirmed by agent amid Orlando Pirates and Al Rayyan rumours

The 57-year-old mentor is a wanted man after leaving the Cairo-based giants after a bumpy two weeks

Former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has attracted huge interest from both South African Premier Soccer League and international clubs.



This comes after the accomplished tactician parted ways with Egyptian football heavyweights Al Ahly on Monday and he is now a wanted man amid rumours linking him with Qatari side Al Rayyan and Orlando Pirates.



There is uncertainty regarding the Pirates coaching job following Fadlu Davids' departure and it is the second time that Mosimane has been linked with Al Rayyan with the club having been credited with an interest in him before he extended his deal with Al Ahly three months ago.



Mosimane's agent and wife, Moira Tlhagale has revealed that she has received calls from many clubs which are keen to appoint her client as their new head coach.



“Yesterday [Monday] I got a lot of calls from different international and domestic [SA] clubs that are interested in coach Pitso Mosimane but it’s important to clarify on the record that we have not signed anything with anyone," Tlhagale told Times Live.



“We have not gone into too much detail with anyone in terms of negotiations. Some of the teams that called wanted to confirm if he has signed with anyone already.



“This is because there have been reports in the media saying that he has been linked or signed with certain clubs but that is not correct at all.”



Mosimane is among the best coaches in Africa having won five major trophies during his time with Al Ahly - namely two Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups and the Egyptian Cup.



Mosimane issued the following statement after his departure from Al Ahly:





As-Salaam-Alaikum, As you know, there have been meetings between myself, the board led by President Mahmoud El Khatib, Mr Yassin Mansour, the board members and Planning Committee members in recent days.



We have reached a mutual agreement to part ways. Therefore, I am sad to announce that I, together with my technical team, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon will be leaving Al Ahly S.C with immediate effect.



The journey that will always remain in our hearts started in October 2020. The warmth and love we were welcomed with made us feel already at home. Although we felt the pressure as we were joining the Club of the Century, we knew that we were sent to Cairo for a reason.



That reason was to deliver. Our first mission was to complete the job of obtaining the CAF Champions League title. With little time and pressure, we, together with the rest of the team, fulfilled the mandate and caught the big fish in the Nile River.



We delivered. We were then mandated to bring the Egypt Cup back home and with a strong team. Mandate was fulfilled. The journey continued and saw us being placed on a world stage at the Fifa Club World Cup.



We analysed, prepared, trained, and worked tirelessly to prove that we indeed can face the world's best. The red nation in Doha received us with songs and cheers that made us feel empowered. A Bronze medal was obtained and on the world stage, we delivered.



We sealed off the 2020 season with the Caf Super Cup champions title and once again, we delivered. The 2021 season would be our first full season with the Club of the Century.



With the overwhelming support and love from the board led by President Mahmoud El Khatib and the red nation, a few months later we conquered and brought back the Caf Champions League trophy to our cabinet.



Our journey met a bump on the road when we missed out on the league title and the Egyptian Super Cup in September 2021 but we soared on with the support of our fans.



The Caf Super Cup 2021 was waiting for us in December 2021 and we heard its call. We delivered. The new year started with league games and Caf Champions League group stage games.



However, we had another task at hand, to improve our place at the Fifa Club World Cup. We put our suits on and set off to Abu Dhabi to represent our continent. With great challenge, we maintained our third-place title.



And once again, we delivered. The remainder of the Caf Champions League tournament proved to be very challenging and although we encountered some bruises and scabs along the way, we worked our way into the finals.



Although the mandate was not fulfilled, our supporters made us feel like champions. We were down, but they uplifted our spirits and delivered. A common theme throughout our journey was challenging the status quo and placing our team amongst the world's best.



For the first time in Al Ahly history, the team was led to the Caf Champions League final three times in a row by a Sub-Saharan African technical team. This team delivered all of these victories within a period of 20 months.



I would like to thank Captain Bebo immensely for placing his trust and belief in me and my South African technical team. His patience, cooperation, leadership, and humility made my job much easier and allowed me to ensure that his desires are fulfilled.



Being the Coach of the biggest club on the continent has been a dream of mine that has come true and I will forever be grateful. To the Board, the management and the players, thank you for trusting my instincts and bringing my wishes to life.



Without you, none of these would have been possible To the red nation, the 70 million Al Ahly fans that have stood by me throughout this journey, you have truly inspired me. I have never felt so loved and valued so far away from home.



Your passion for football is something I will take with me wherever I go and use it for my inspiration. Shukran. I am truly humbled and hope we cross paths again and reunite Inshallah.



Allahamdulilah, Shukran.