Mosimane: Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach's management addresses links to Qatar

It has been reported that Jingles has signed a deal with a team in the West Asian country after leaving the Egyptian giants

Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane’s management team has responded to reports suggesting that the mentor has joined a Qatari club.



The South African tactician is currently unattached after leaving Al Ahly and the latest rumours have claimed that he has signed a contract with an unnamed club which is campaigning in the Qatari Stars League



This was after the managing director of the agency which represents, Mosimane, MT Sports Marketing and Management, Moira Tlhagale had revealed that they have received several enquires from teams, in the South African PSL and internationally keen to bring in the accomplished mentor as their new coach.



MT Sports Marketing and Management has now released a statement dismissing the reports indicating that the man nicknamed Jingles has joined an unnamed Qatari side.



“It has been brought to our attention that there are rumours around coach Pitso Mosimane being in Qatar insinuating that he has signed a deal with a new team," a statement read.



“Coach Pitso and his technical team have not signed with a new team. The coaches will be heading back to South Africa in due course.



“Since parting ways with the former club, we have received a number of enquires from various teams internationally and locally, including national teams.



"We have not committed the coaches to any teams as yet. Should there be any new developments regarding this matter, MT Sports Marketing and Management will make an official announcement.”



Mosimane has been constantly linked with Al Rayyan who are campaigning in the Qatari Stars League since early this year.