Mosimane: Al Ahly part ways with South African coach

The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician leaves the Cairo giants three months after he extended his contract with the club

Al Ahly have announced they have agreed with Pitso Mosimane to release the coach.

This ends Mosimane’s time with the Cairo giants where he has worked since October 2020 after joining them from Mamelodi Sundowns.

A meeting was held on Monday between Mosimane’s agent and Al Ahly bosses where it was decided that the coach will not continue in charge.

“Al Ahly and Pitso Mosimane reached an agreement to part ways,” Al Ahly confirmed.

“Mahmoud El Khatib, the club's president, held a meeting with Yassin Mansour, the chairman of Al Ahly Football Company, Hossam Ghaly, the club's board member, and the Planning Committee members, to discuss Mosimane's future with the club.”

Al Ahly And Mosimane Agree To Part Ways 🔴 pic.twitter.com/mUjPHParyH — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) June 13, 2022

Over the past few days, there has been speculation about Mosimane’s future in Cairo especially after Al Ahly recently lost the Caf Champions League final to Wydad Casablanca.

Rumours that the South African was about to leave Al Ahly spread more at the weekend when his agent Moira Tlhagale flew to Egypt to meet the club’s bosses.

The coach was not on the bench when Al Ahly defeated Al Masry Salloum in the Egyptian Cup on Sunday and was also absent from Monday’s morning training session.

Mosimane leaves Al Ahly after helping them to two Champions League titles, as many Caf Super Cups and the Egyptian Cup.

Article continues below

His backroom staff members, who include fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga as well as performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon, are expected to follow him through the exit door.

In March, Mosimane had extended his Al Ahly contract by a further two years following prolonged talks.