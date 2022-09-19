Moses Simon unable to make it four straight goals past Lens as Hakimi stops Toko-Ekambi in PSG win

The Nigerian didn't score against one of his favourite Ligue 1 opponents as Nantes extended their winless run while Les Parisiens were too good

Nigeria forward Moses Simon was unable to score against RC Lens as Nantes extended their winless run in Ligue 1 to four matches following a goalless draw on Sunday.

Simon, who had scored in the last three games against Lens, found the going tough against the fourth-placed side as the Canaries, who had lost their last two games, managed a point from the contest which leaves them 14th on the table with seven points from eight games.

At the Groupama Stadium Achraf Hakimi played 90 minutes as Paris Saint-Germain moved two points clear at the top of Ligue 1, beating Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 thanks to Lionel Messi’s fifth-minute goal to earn a sixth consecutive away win in all competitions.

Hakimi occupied his right wingback role but was hardly troubled by Cameroon forward Karl Toko-Ekambi who played on the left side of Lyon’s attack and despite a late onslaught from the home side, the French champions held on to win the match.

Elsewhere, Guinea-Bissau forward Mama Balde scored twice and provided an assist as ES Troyes made it three wins in their last five games by overcoming Clermont Foot 3-1.

With three straight head-to-head victories over Troyes, Clermont had every right to be confident about continuing their positive start to the season heading into this fixture and skipper Johan Gastien gave them a third-minute lead when his deflected effort beat the hapless Gauthier Gallon to make it 1-0.

The hosts were in complete control for the next 20 minutes until Mateusz Wieteska was criminally caught napping on the ball by Balde who capitalised by getting the better of Mory Diaw in a one-on-one to score his fourth goal of the season, bettering his total tally for last season in only eight games.

The momentum of the match swung the visitors' way and after the break, they deservedly took the lead through a devastating counter-attack, culminating once again with Balde having plenty of time to pick his spot, beating Diaw to make it 2-1 in the 54th minute.

Balde then turned provider to confirm all three points for the visitors when he put Renaud Ripart through on goal for the 3-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Algerian Nabil Bentaleb put in a Man of the Match performance while his Morocco teammate Sofiane Boufal was sent off as Angers extended OGC Nice’s poor start to the season with a 1-0 victory at Allianz Riviera.

Angers got the goal they deserved just before halftime when the ball fell to Bentaleb on the edge of the box, allowing the Algerian to lash a shot into the top corner.

Angers started the second half on the front foot as they looked to double their lead, with Boufal working himself into a promising position before unleashing a shot from outside the area which was saved by the goalkeeper.

Boufal would, however, get his marching orders 30 minutes from time after receiving a second yellow card for simulation. The away side held on with 10 men to walk away with all three points as Nice continue to await for their first home win of the campaign.