Moses may be the best - Spartak Moscow's Zelenov on Nigerian's transfer status

The 31-year-old remains a transfer subject after the Fifa rule to allow Russian-based foreign footballers to suspend their contracts

Spartak Moscow have described Victor Moses as "one of the best, if not the best" in his position in the Russian Premier League while dismissing reports he will leave this summer.

The 31-year-old former Nigeria international has been in great form for the Russian outfit in this new campaign as he has managed to score two goals in two matches in the Russian top-flight.

His first goal of the season came against Akhmat Grozny and it helped the side secure a 1-1 draw at Akhmat-Arena while his second came in the 4-1 thrashing of Krasnodar at Krasnodar Stadium.

On Sunday, he was in action as Spartak roared to a 4-1 victory against Orenburg at Otkrytie Bank Arena. Though he did not score, he played a crucial role as Spartak scored through Christopher Martins, Aleksandr Sobolev and a double from Quincy Promes to register their second win of the season.

With Fifa issuing a new rule allowing Russian-based foreign footballers to suspend their contracts owing to the war with Ukraine, reports have linked the former Chelsea player with a move away from the club.

However, the club’s press chief Dmitry Zelenov has rubbished those claims.

“You are operating on rumours. We saw what shape Moses got, and how great he plays,” Zelenov told Championat as quoted by Punch. “We now want to talk about Moses in a football way. Moses is one of the best, if not the best, in his position in the RPL.

“We are glad that there is such a player in Spartak. How long will he play for Spartak? I have talked about this many times and I will say it again: the current situation, the situation does not give us a guarantee for any player, except for the Russians.”

Spartak, who are second on the table with seven points from three matches, will next face Ural at Central Stadium of Yekaterinburg on Saturday.