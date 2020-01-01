Morrison ready to help Yanga SC floor rivals Simba SC again

The Ghanaian forward promises fans that he will be available to punish their rivals when they face off in the domestic Cup

Young Africans (Yanga SC) forward Bernard Morrison has sounded a warning to Simba SC that he is ready to down them again when the two sides clash in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next weekend.

The two Tanzanian giants will square off again in the last four of the domestic competition after they both sealed their places with wins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Yanga were the first to qualify after beating Kagera Sugar 2-1 before Simba followed them with a 2-0 win against Azam FC and now they will face off for the third time this season on July 12 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

In the first match of the season, the two sides settled for a 2-2 draw before Yanga turned on the screw in the second round fixture to win 1-0 courtesy of a well-taken free-kick from Morrison.

Morrison, who has only featured once for Yanga since the top-light resumed on June 13, when he came on as a second-half substitute against Azam in a 0-0 draw, has now revealed he is eager to help his team claim another win against their sworn rivals in the Kariokoo derby.

“I scored against them [Simba] in the league and I will score against them in the FA Cup if I get the chance to play,” Morrison is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I am very happy I have resumed training with Yanga, I love the team very much and the fans and my main aim now is to make sure I help them to win matches, including the one against Simba, I will definitely score if I get the chance, I want us to do well and win the trophy.”

Morrison, who has been in and out of training at Yanga, did not travel with the team to Mwanza for their two league matches against Biashara United and Kagera Sugar.

When reached for comment, Yanga coach Luc Eymael revealed to Goal Morrison did not show up as the team prepared to board the plane to Mwanza and has not communicated the reason for his absence.

“[Morrison] was in training on Thursday he even assured me he would travel with the team but I don’t know what happened, I have not seen him and he was not in the travelling squad," Eymael said.

Yanga will be keen to haul six points from their two matches as they strive to finish second on the 20-team league table.

Yanga are second on 60 points, while Simba, who have already been crowned champions, are top on 79 points and Azam FC are third with 59 points.