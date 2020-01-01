Morrison and Tshishimbi left behind as Yanga SC arrive in Mwanza

Luc Eymael explains to Goal why he will not have the two players in the squad to play two matches in Mwanza

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have landed safely in Mwanza in readiness for their two Mainland Premier League matches this weekend.

However, the Jangwani Street-based giants arrived without two of their key players – captain Papy Tshishimbi and forward Bernard Morrison – for various reasons, ahead of their two matches against Biashara United and Kagera Sugar.

Goal understands Tshishimbi is yet to recover fully from an injury that has kept him out of action since the top-flight resumed in June 13 while Morrison did not show up yet again for the trip despite training with the side on Thursday.

When reached for comment, Yanga coach Luc Eymael revealed to Goal Morrison did not show up as the team prepared to board the plane to Mwanza and has not communicated the reason for his absence while Tshishimbi was left out because of a nagging knee injury.

“[Papy] is not able to play and he didn’t travel because he is still injured and might miss two or three matches again but Morrison did not travel with us despite assuring me he was to come, we did not see him at the airport and I don’t know what the problem could be again,” Eymael told Goal from Mwanza.

“Morrison was in training on Thursday he even assured me he would travel with the team but I don’t know what happened, I have not seen him and he was not in the travelling squad.”

On why Tshishimbi was left behind, Eymael said: “I am not a doctor, I am not a magician you know, I am not doing juju like you guys and I am not God, unfortunately, to know when he will recover, we have to wait.

“I am sure [Tshishimbi] will even miss the FA Cup semi-final clash against Simba SC, I am sure he will not play, he will not be available, so I am not looking at him to help us because I know he will not be fit.”

Yanga will be keen to haul six points from their two matches as they strive to finish second on the 20-team league table.

“Our intentions are very clear, we want to finish second behind Simba and we are looking at taking home six points.” Eymael continued.

“The problem now we are going to play in a very bad pitch, I don’t like the pitch, and I know my players will struggle to pass the ball, but let us wait and see, because we must fight for the points.”

Yanga are second on 60 points, while Simba, who have already been crowned champions, are top on 79 points and Azam FC are third with 59 points.