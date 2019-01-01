Morocco’s Idrissi scores in AZ Alkmaar’s big win against Astana

The international found the back of the net as the Cheeseheads handed a heavy defeat to the Kazakhstan side

Oussama Idrissi was one of the scorers in AZ Alkmaar’s 6-0 thrashing of Astana in Thursday’s Europa League game.

The 23-year-old has been in superb form this season and continued his impressive performances at Cars Jeans Stadium, scoring his eighth goal across all competitions.

Teun Koopmeiners ignited the surge of goals in the 39th minute for Arne Slot’s men, converting from the penalty spot.

Myron Boadu, Calvin Stengs and Yukinari Sugawara were also on the scoresheet while Koopmeiners completed his brace in the 83rd minute.

Article continues below

Idrissi, who was afforded his ninth appearance in the European competition this term, sealed a commanding victory in additional time.

The win moved AZ to second spot in the Group L standings behind Manchester United after gathering five points from three games.

Idrissi will hope to maintain his form in the reverse fixture at Astana Arena on November 7.