Morocco international Bassi on Song as Barnsley defeat Middlesbrough

Morocco international Amine Bassi contributed to three goals as Barnsley defeated Middlesbrough 3-2 in the Championship game played at Oakwell Stadium on Saturday.

His first involvement was in the seventh minute when he provided an assist for Mads-Juel Andersen. The latter made no mistake from close range.

In the 16th minute, the Atlas Lion then doubled the advantage. He was fed by Carlton Morris and took full advantage of the situation to double the hosts' advantage.

Bassi completed his brace in the 54th minute when he intelligently converted a Carlton Morris pass.

It was his fifth match for the club and before Saturday's game, he had neither assisted nor scored for the Championship team.

Despite trailing by three goals to nothing, the visitors were not giving up. Andraz Sporar hit the target from the penalty spot in the 61st minute before Liam Kitching scored an own goal in the added minutes to ensure the game ended 3-2.

Despite the win, Barnsley are still in 22nd position with 23 points from their 33 games played. They have won just five, drawn eight, and lost 20 matches, scoring 24 goals and conceding 48.

Middlesbrough are placed eighth on the log; they have secured 15 wins, seven draws and 11 losses and as a result, they have collected 52 points.

At Bloomfield Road, Ghanaian Andy Yiadom assisted Lucas Joao but the 17th-minute goal was not enough to help Reading from falling 4-1 to Blackpool.

Marvin Ekpiteta equalised in the 27th minute to ensure the teams went into the break even.

In the 61st minute, Gary Madine gave the hosts a lead before Shayne Lavery made it 3-1 in the 86th minute. The fourth goal came courtesy of Josh Bowler.

Blackpool are currently 14th with 45 points; the latest win was their 12th of the season from the 34 games played. Nine have ended in a draw while 13 have been losses.

Reading are a place above the relegation zone with 29 points from 34 matches.