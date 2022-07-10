Moroccan FA denies replacing Atlas Lions coach Halilhodzic with Wydad Casablanca tactician Regragui

The FRMF has distanced itself from the claims of parting ways with the Franco-Bosnian who has fallen out with a number of the national team

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has denied reports that they are set to replace national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic with outgoing Wydad Casablanca tactician Walid Regragui.

Halilhodzic has not been on good terms with a section of the Atlas Lions supporters following Morocco’s quarter-final elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon as well as his frosty relationship with a number of players, including Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

The Franco-Bosnian coach fell out with Ziyech in September 2021 when he accused the player of a ‘bad attitude and feigning an injury’, which did not go down well with the former Ajax Amsterdam star.

Halilhodzic would omit Ziyech from the 2021 Afcon squad after which the player retired from international football, vowing never to play for his country again as long as the coach was still in charge.

However, last week, FRMF president Fouzi Lekjaa reassured Moroccans that Ziyech will be part of the national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which gave supporters indications that Halilhodzic was on his way out.

The rumours further intensified this week following Walid Regragui’s resignation from his post as coach of Wydad.

“I can’t do better with the team going forward,” said Regragui, who won the Caf Champions League with Wydad last month.

“The players, the management and the fans have put in great confidence and have given me the opportunity to win significant titles. I owe it to all them for the great support I have received during my stay here.”

“I signed for a year with Wydad. This club took me to the top of Africa and Morocco. My season with the Wydad is over. I will see with the federation, but the president already knows what I will do.”

While Lekjaa gave no indications regarding Halilhodzic’s position, Regragui’s comments were interpreted to mean he is set to take over given the agitation from the fans for the need to have ‘one of their own’ in charge of the national team.

But in a press release on Saturday night, the federation insisted Halilhodzic is still in charge of the Atlas Lions and will lead them to the World Cup where Morocco are in a tough Group F alongside 2018 finalists Croatia, Belgium, who finished third, and Canada.