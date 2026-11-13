'It's a lie' - Morgan Rogers fiercely defends Chelsea team-mate Cole Palmer over England commitment claims

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Morgan Rogers has launched a passionate defence of Chelsea team-mate Cole Palmer, dismissing suggestions that the midfielder lacks commitment to the England national team as a "lie." The comments come after Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel previously questioned Palmer's availability following several injury-related withdrawals from the squad.

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Rogers hits back at 'nonsense' claims

The Chelsea star has spoken out in support of Palmer, following suggestions that the 24-year-old is not fully dedicated to the England cause. The debate intensified after Tuchel pointed out that Palmer had missed several chances to impress after pulling out of recent international windows with muscular issues. Despite Palmer being fit now, he was omitted from the squad for the November Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

Having grown up alongside Palmer in the Manchester City youth system, Rogers feels uniquely positioned to clarify the situation. After England secured a 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley, Rogers made his feelings clear on the scrutiny surrounding the Chelsea playmaker. "It's a lie. He wants to be here. He wanted to get called up and he wanted to come and represent his country as he always has done. People just see it as news and say the easy thing," Rogers told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Managing a long-term future

The core of the issue appears to be Palmer’s long-term physical health. Since his breakout season at Stamford Bridge, the creative midfielder has battled recurring knocks that have limited him to just three international appearances over the last two years. Rogers explained that Palmer has been forced to make difficult decisions regarding his body to ensure he can perform at the elite level for years to come, rather than risking a major breakdown.

"We all know he had a difficult year last year with injuries and I know personally he's been managing them injuries ever since. He was in quite a low place with his injuries last year and didn't feel 100% himself on the pitch, so he wants to be here and he wants to be the best version of himself. Of course he does, who wouldn't? But he also has to look at his body," Rogers added.

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The desire to represent the Three Lions

Rogers further elaborated on the player's mental state, noting that Palmer remains desperate to pull on the England shirt. He dismissed the idea that the player has any reservations about playing for his country, citing his obvious passion for the sport. Rogers urged critics to show more empathy, suggesting that managing workloads is essential for "the greater good" of both the player and the national team in the long run.

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"He wants to play for 10-15 years, he also has to manage himself. If he has to manage himself in the short term for the greater good then he has to do that and you have to fully support it. It has nothing to do with England or not wanting to play with England. It's a nonsense really that people are questioning someone that wants to play for England. You see the joy and smile on his face, how much he loves the game, so I honestly don't get it and he doesn't get it. But it's something he has to deal with but I can assure you he wants to be here and he wants to play for his country," Rogers said.

England chase Nations League glory in Madrid

England successfully secured their spot in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals following a hard-fought victory over Croatia, a match highlighted by a historic milestone for their captain Harry Kane. Rogers opened the scoring for the Three Lions to give them the initial advantage, but Croatia responded resiliently when Peter Sucic netted an equaliser early in the second half. The decisive moment arrived in the 64th minute when Kane, celebrating his record-breaking 126th international cap, calmly converted a crucial penalty to seal the win.

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Looking ahead, Rogers and his teammates will be hoping to carry this positive momentum into Sunday's pivotal away clash as they travel to Madrid to face Spain. Securing a victory against the reigning European champions would officially guarantee England the highly coveted top spot in Nations League Group A3.