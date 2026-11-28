Morgan Gibbs-White scored a second-half brace to inspire Nottingham Forest to a thrilling 3-2 Premier League victory over Xabi Alonso's Chelsea on Friday night. Speaking after climbing from 17th to 14th, the England international hailed a "perfect night" under the City Ground lights and urged patience with summer appointment Oliver Glasner.
Gibbs-White inspires Forest to vital win over Chelsea
Morgan Gibbs-White struck a second-half double as Nottingham Forest claimed a deserved 3-2 Premier League victory over Xabi Alonso's Chelsea at the City Ground on Friday night. Igor Jesus opened the scoring inside five minutes before Gibbs-White converted a 51st-minute penalty and chipped home a 73rd-minute winner off Xaver Schlager's pass, rendering substitute Emmanuel Emegha's late brace a mere consolation as Forest climbed from 17th to 14th.
"These are what the City [Ground] nights are all about — night-time games under the lights, raining, bad weather but the team showed up," Gibbs-White told Sky Sports. "We showed that grit, we showed that determination, and we got the job done, and I think deservedly as well."
Calling for patience under new boss Oliver Glasner
Despite claiming their second successive home triumph, Gibbs-White stressed that supporters must remain patient while the squad adapts to manager Oliver Glasner following his summer arrival. Acknowledging that growing pains will continue in England's top flight, the Forest number 10 urged everyone to back the Austrian coach's methods.
"But I feel we need to take a bit of realization that we have a new manager, we're sticking with him, we're trusting the process, believing in him and trusting what he wants," Gibbs-White said. "Not every week is it going to be pretty or is it going to be nice, but when times like this happen tonight we've got to make the most of it and enjoy it."
Giant-killing form and praise for Xaver Schlager
All three of Forest's Premier League victories this term have now arrived against heavyweights, adding Chelsea to earlier scalps over Aston Villa and Manchester City. Gibbs-White also singled out Schlager for the incisive pass that created his decisive dinked finish, noting the Austrian midfielder reproduces that quality regularly in training.
"The City Ground is a difficult place to come and especially when you've got us being intense and with that full pressure, and I think we showed that in the first half," he added. "It was an incredible pass and it shows that quality he's got, he's done it in training plenty of times and he's shown that quality."
Forest aim for consistency to climb further up table
While enjoying a much-needed weekend boost on Trentside, Gibbs-White challenged his team-mates to match their big-game intensity every week rather than only against top-six opposition.
"We have that hunger and desire, and we need to show it consistently now," he told the BBC. "If we can do that, I don't see many teams stopping us."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.