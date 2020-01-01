'Signing a player like Morgan was just a dream' - USWNT star a 'no-brainer' signing for Tottenham, says co-manager Amoros

The 31-year-old could make her Spurs debut in the north London derby clash with Arsenal on Saturday

Tottenham Women aren’t sure exactly how long Alex Morgan will be at the club, but co-manager Juan Amoros says Spurs are "over the moon" to have her.

The U.S. national team star has arrived at Spurs on a one-year deal but, given the uncertainty surrounding the world at the moment, Amoros suggested this isn’t set in stone.

Nevertheless, he says Tottenham’s players are excited to start working with her – even those whose place in the team could be under threat.

More teams

Tottenham play Arsenal on Saturday night in an FA Cup quarter-final, and Morgan could be in line to make her first appearance in English football.

“At the moment the deal is for a season but there are other things in her life and we always prioritise the person,” Amoros said in a press conference.

“She’s recently become a Mum, which has a big impact on her and the family situation is a bit different and also the situation in America. Making long-term plans at the moment, for us, for the club and for everyone, it’s very difficult to know.

“At the moment, she’s here, that’s what really matters. She’s a Spurs Women player and we hope that she has a great time with us and she and scores a lot of goals for us.

“We can’t forget that she only landed last week and she’s been training with us for a week. As with everyone else she can be selected to play because all the paperwork has been done so I think we will have to wait almost until the last minute to know that.”

With two World Cups and an Olympic Gold Medal among the list of honours under her belt, Morgan arrives as one of the game’s biggest stars – and her new team-mates can’t wait to line up alongside her.

“From the moment we announced to the rest of the squad that she was signing, the players were so excited to play with her,” Amoros added.

Article continues below

“You always want to play with the best players in the world so when one of them is actually coming to your team, even the players that play in the same position were extremely excited.

“We've been here for so long and been developing this club for such a long period, that for us to have a period of that calibre – a World Cup winner, an Olympic Gold medallist – a few years back, that was only a dream.

“When we found out that she could be joining us, we were over the moon. It's obviously a no-brainer. When they ask if you want to sign Alex Morgan, obviously the answer is yes.”