'There's more to come' - Xhaka reacts to 200th Premier League appearance for Arsenal

Granit Xhaka spoke of his pride and determination for more after reaching 200 league appearances for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory against Forest on Sunday, in what was Xhaka's 200th Premier League appearance for the club. After the game, the Switzerland international spoke about what the milestone meant for him, and warned that he's not done just yet.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Two hundred games in the Premier League for this amazing football club makes me proud,” he told Arsenal.com. “It makes me proud for myself, for my team-mates, for the staff I’ve had in the last seven years.

"I feel at home as well so hopefully there’s more to come. Two hundred games, you can’t achieve that from today tomorrow. It needs a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline, a lot of people were included around me for the last seven years and in the end it’s hard work.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old has been a stalwart in Arteta's side this season, having started every Premier League game. Xhaka's redemption story for the Gunners is a remarkable one, given that he has admitted to having his bags packed to leave the Emirates before the Spaniard's arrival. Arsenal now look to be perhaps the only side capable of keeping up with Man City this season.

DID YOU KNOW? Xhaka has missed just 17 minutes of Premier League action all season - 15 of which came against Forest.

WHAT NEXT FOR XHAKA? There is no respite for Xhaka and Arsenal. They host Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday before travelling across the capital to Chelsea in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday.