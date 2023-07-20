More Chelsea exits? Mauricio Pochettino complains of ‘too many players’ after friendly win over Wrexham

Mauricio Pochettino has voiced concerns over "too many players" in Chelsea's squad and stressed the need to address their futures in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues secured a pre-season win against Wrexham in their first match during the USA tour, with young full-back Ian Maatsen scoring a brace before half-time while Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chillwell found the net after the break. Although the manager was happy to start his Chelsea reign with a win, he admitted that there is a "need to assess and analyse" the squad and take concrete steps to lighten the bloated roster.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There are too many players. We need to assess and analyse and see what happens with them in the season. Many decisions that we need to take. But it is good to have the opportunity to see all these young guys who can show their quality," he told reporters. "It is important for them and for us to have a real assessment. For sure all have quality, they need time and space to show they can compete for a place in the squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have been actively selling players in the summer not only to balance their books after spending around £600 million ($775m) in the previous two windows but also to reduce their squad size. They have already offloaded 12 players including the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic, while a host of other players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Romelu Lukaku also look to be on their way out of Stamford Bridge. It has been reported that Chelsea are already looking at over £200 million ($253m) in sales as they look to fund incomings like Moises Caicedo, Rayan Cherki Paulo Dyabala and Elye Wahi.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will be back in action against Brighton on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in the Premier League Summer Series.