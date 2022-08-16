Morata: Joao Felix is 'special' and I love playing with him at Atletico Madrid

The striker has been full of praise for his team-mate at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Alvaro Morata has made it clear he loves teaming up Joao Felix at Atletico Madrid after the two attackers played a starring role in a 3-0 win over Getafe on Monday.

Diego Simeone's side cruised to victory in their season opener with Morata scoring twice, while Felix grabbed a hat-trick of assists for the visitors.

The link-up play between the two Atletico attackers, plus Antoine Griezmann's first league goal since November 2021, made it a great start to the season for a squad eager to bounce back from an underwhelming term.

What has Morata said about Felix?

Morata spoke out after the victory at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez and shared his thoughts on the win and his strike partner Felix.

"The truth is that Joao has a special talent, that last pass. Although also Correa, Lemar, Marcos, Koke... the people behind put up great balls and we have to keep working and run into space," he told reporters.

"I really want to play here, work, play games, there are many competitions and I'm very excited for this season, but as always here.

"They have always treated me very well and I still have to work and give everything for the team. There will be times when it goes better, others worse, but it won't be for lack of work."

Will Morata stay at Atletico?

Morata is back at Atletico after two seasons on loan at Juventus but has been linked with another move away from the Rojiblancos, with Manchester United among those in the hunt for attacking reinforcements.

The striker's agent, Juanma Lopez, spoke about Morata's future after the game and told El Chiringuito the player will be staying at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“He has started very well. At the moment he is at Atletico and he is very comfortable," he said.

"At the moment he has played a great game, every striker wants the goals. Alvaro has a contract with Atletico Madrid, he is going to stay here.”