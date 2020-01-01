Morata arrives in Turin ahead of expected transfer to Juventus

In a post on social media, the Old Lady trumpeted the arrival of their likely new signing at the airport

Juventus welcomed Alvaro Morata back to Turin ahead of the forward's expected return to the Serie A champions.

Goal can confirm Morata is set to join Juve on loan from Atletico Madrid in a deal that will cost €9 million (£8m/$11m) and the Italian club will also apparently have an option to buy the 27-year-old for €45m.

Juventus, who have been searching for a forward, welcomed Morata back as he landed in Turin.

More teams

"@AlvaroMorata is back in town!" the club wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of the forward.

#Juve : #Morata è atterrato a Torino, domani mattina le visite mediche // Morata has landed in Turin ahead of his medical with Juve @Goalitalia @Goal 🇪🇸⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Cp2OvnP6DC — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) September 21, 2020

Morata is set for his second spell at Juve, where he scored 27 goals in 93 games across two seasons between 2014 and 2016.

He then returned to Real Madrid for a season before joining Chelsea and later Atletico, where he netted 12 La Liga goals in 34 games last season.

With Gonzalo Higuain having left to join Inter Miami, Juve had been linked with the likes of Barcelona's Luis Suarez and Roma's Edin Dzeko.

Juventus had reached an agreement to sign Dzeko , but that deal was complicated by Roma's desire to sign Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik as a replacement.

Suarez had travelled to Italy to try and complete a move after agreeing a €10 million (£9m/$12m) contract , but sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed that deal won't go ahead .

Instead, Andrea Pirlo will welcome back his former team-mate Morata as the forward returns to familiar surroundings in his much-travelled career.

Morata's move could pave the way for Suarez, 33, to join Atletico.

Article continues below

Juve have won nine consecutive Serie A titles and opened their campaign under Andrea Pirlo with a 3-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

The Old Lady have a tough set of fixtures to come in the league as they travel to Roma on Saturday, before welcoming Napoli to Juventus Stadium on October 4.

While Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature in both games, Pirlo has admitted the Portuguese attacker will be rested at times during the season.