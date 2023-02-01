Montpellier vs PSG: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can PSG keep pace at the top of the table amidst slender lead?

Paris Saint-Germain are up against Montpellier in Ligue 1 in a bid to retain their position at the top of the table.

Montpellier are currently in the bottom half of the table with six wins in 20 games so far this season. After winning their previous game against Auxerre 2-0, Montpellier can win consecutive league games for the first time since August 2022.

Paris Saint-Germain have a formidable record against Montpellier with nine wins in their last 10 encounters scoring 37 goals in those 10 games. PSG have themselves been in a slight slump since the resumption of normal season post World Cup and have lost their previous two away games in the Ligue 1. They will be hoping to keep pace at the top of the table.

Montpellier vs PSG probable lineups

Montpellier XI (4-2-3-1): Lecomte; Mbiayi, Jullien, Esteve, Maouassa; Chotard, Leroy; Nordin, Savanier, Mavididi; Germain

PSG XI (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat; Fabian, Vitinha; Soler, Messi, Neymar; Mbappe

Montpellier vs PSG LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

Paris Saint-Germain will face against Toulouse and Monaco in Ligue 1 with a cup game against Marseille sandwiched between. They will then return to Champions League action with a big game against Bayern Munich on 15th February.