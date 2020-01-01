Montpellier announce arrival of Mavididi from Juventus

The 22-year-old Anglo-Congolese forward moves back to France having spent time at Dijon last season

Montpellier have announced the arrival of Stephy Mavididi who joined from Juventus in a deal worth up to €6.3 million.

The Arsenal academy graduate had spent time on loan with Dijon last season, scoring eight goals in 30 competitive games as they finished in 16th place, seven points clear of relegation.

The Owls had to option to purchase Mavididi for €5 million at the end of his loan, however, the Anglo-Congolese striker was not content to continue life at the Stade Gaston Gerard.

Mavididi has failed to break into the Juventus first team since arriving from Arsenal in 2018, hence it was only logical that he would be either be sent out on loan again or sold permanently.

The Bianconeri are currently top the Serie A, four points clear of Lazio.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with the company S.A.S. Montpellier Herault SC for the definitive sale of the right to sports services by the footballer Stephy Alvaro Mavididi against a consideration of €6.3 million, payable in three financial years,” read a statement on the club website.

Montpellier, on their part, have released their own statement, confirming Mavididi’s arrival via their chairman Laurent Nicollin.

Mavididi will slug it out with forwards Andy Delort, an Africa Cup of Nations winner with Algeria, and Gaetan Laborde, who both had a hand in a combined 23 Ligue 1 goals last season.



“We are very pleased that Stephy has chosen Montpellier to continue to his progress,” Nicollin said on the club website.

“It’s satisfying to recruit the additional high-level striker that the coach [Michel Der Zakarian] wanted. I hope our duo of strikers [Delort and Laborde] will therefore become a beautiful trio. After that, the coach has to find the right balance to play one, the other or the three together.

“What is certain is that his arrival gives additional quality and potential to the team.”

Mavididi on his part stated: “I am very happy to join Montpellier. It’s a great opportunity for me. I can't wait to get started in my new colours."

Montpellier finished the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season in eighth place with 40 points, nine points shy of Europa League qualification.