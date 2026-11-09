Monaco star Flavio Nazinho earns shock first Portugal call-up as Jorge Jesus faces injury crisis

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Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has handed Monaco defender Flavio Nazinho his first senior international call-up for the upcoming Nations League double-header. The young left-back joins the squad as a reinforcement for the final group stage fixtures against Denmark and Wales.

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Jesus turns to Monaco standout

Portugal have officially added Nazinho to their squad for the final two fixtures of the Nations League group stage. The 23-year-old, who has been a consistent performer in Ligue 1 this season, received the nod from Jesus as the Selecao prepare to face Denmark on November 14 and Wales three days later. It marks a significant milestone for the defender, who has previously represented his country at various youth levels but never for the senior side.

The announcement was initially shared by Monaco, confirming that their summer signing would be joining the national camp immediately. Nazinho has enjoyed a productive start to life in France after moving from Cercle Brugge, establishing himself as a reliable option on the left flank.

Monaco star sets World Cup sights

His inclusion comes at a vital time as Portugal look to secure their position at the top of League A Group 4, where they currently hold a comfortable six-point lead over the second-placed Danes. Reflecting on his ambitions earlier this year, Nazinho expressed how much this opportunity means to him.

"It’s a dream, that’s for sure! But I’m not the type of person who likes to rush things. I want to take everything step by step, joining Monaco is already a big step. Above all, I want to take advantage of the opportunity that is playing here and show my qualities. And, who knows, maybe participate in the next World Cup [2030]," the defender stated.

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Injury blow forces tactical shift

Nazinho’s arrival in the senior setup appears to be a direct response to fitness concerns surrounding Nuno Tavares. The Lazio defender was the only natural left-back in Jesus' original selection but was forced off at half-time during Sunday's clash against Napoli. Lazio manager Gennaro Gattuso later revealed that Tavares had been struggling with physical issues even before the match began, leaving the national team staff with little choice but to seek an alternative.

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The Portuguese Football Federation is expected to provide further clarity on the extent of Tavares' injury, but the promotion of Nazinho suggests the Lazio man will be unavailable for the upcoming matches. For Jesus, the situation presents a challenge in maintaining defensive balance, though the Monaco man arrives in excellent form. The young defender will find a familiar face in the squad in former Monaco star Bernardo Silva, who remains a central figure for the national team.

Rapid rise from Sporting to Ligue 1

Nazinho’s journey to the senior national team has been one of steady progression and impressive adaptation. A product of the famed Sporting CP academy, he made 11 appearances for the Lisbon club's first team before seeking more regular playing time elsewhere. He eventually caught the eye while playing for Belgian side Cercle Brugge, where his energetic performances earned him a high-profile move to the Stade Louis II during the recent summer transfer window.

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Since arriving in the principality, he has wasted no time in making his mark on French football. The defender has already notched one goal and two assists across 14 appearances in all competitions during the 2026/27 campaign. Notably, his first goal for the club came in a high-stakes encounter against Paris Saint-Germain, proving that he has the temperament for big matches.