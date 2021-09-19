Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena feels their first-half display against TS Galaxy was not pleasing despite eventually emerging 3-0 winners in the Premier Soccer League fixture on Sunday.

The Brazilians struggled to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes but they moved up a gear in the second period when goals from Mosa Lebusa in the 57th minute, Peter Shalulile in the 58th minute, and Thabiso Kutumela in the 84th minute handed them a win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Mokwena has explained what helped to turn the game around and give them their third win of the season.

'It was a gallant win'

"First half we were not so happy with it where we made a lot of movements and sometimes you know you don't blame the players because they want to get rid of their markers," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

“A team that does really well in their defensive scheme. When they rotate along the field and they go man to man sometimes the automatic reaction is to think that with a lot of movement you can lose your marker but the reality is then you compromise the structure of the team.

“And when you do that, we don't have the right sort of balance.

“We fixed it a bit at half-time and the players responded to the instructions.

“We kept a bit more simplicity with our movements. Our structure was fixed in and out of possession. And then we got the three goals. It was a gallant fight against a very aggressive and well-organised team.”

What did Mokwena say regarding the defence?

On the team’s defensive style of play, Mokwena said: Our defence is not really in relation to what we do out of possession.

"We work a little bit hard on our schemes when we are in possession. Our rest defence is critical and some counter-pressing and tactical fouls. But good, very good in the second half.

“A very very good performance. We're not too happy with the first half. Congratulations to Sundowns and to the team for a lot of good work throughout the week.”

The win pushed Sundowns top of the table with 10 points, two more than second-placed SuperSport United while Stellenbosch FC have dropped to third.