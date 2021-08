The forward has rejoined the Bianconeri two years on from his initial departure, and they Italian giants are obligated to buy him outright in 2023

Italy striker Moise Kean has returned to Juventus on loan from Everton for the next two seasons.

Juve have confirmed Kean's arrival in an official statement, which reads: "Juventus Football Club announces that it has reached an agreement with Everton Football Club for the acquisition, on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023, of the registration rights of the player Moise Bioty Kean."

More to follow.