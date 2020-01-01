Mohun Bagan resolves contract issue with SK Faiaz after player writes to AIFF

The winger wrote to Player Status Committee over unpaid dues...

Former Mohun Bagan player SK Faiaz had to seek help from Player Status Committee of the AIFF (All India Football Federation) in order to receive unpaid dues from last season.

Subsequently, Mohun Bagan and the player also reached a settlement over mutual termination of contract.

The player was in talks with the club to agree on a termination fee for the remaining year left in the contract but both parties could not arrive at a mutual consensus. The player had to then voice his grievance to the Player Status Committee.

The committee reviewed his plea and the matter was set to be taken up in the next meeting.

Meanwhile, Bagan officials after coming to know that the player has approached the body, started re-negotiating with the player.

During the second round of talks, they reached a settlement and the club eventually cleared the dues of the player and also agreed to pay a certain amount for the remaining year in contract.

The player then informed the committee about the resolution and subsequently, the matter was closed in their records.

It must be noted that Faiaz is not the only playerwith a multiple-year contract who has had issues with consensual termination following ATK's merger with Bagan.

On Wednesday, Fran Gonzalez took to social media to speak out against Bagan officials over an unresolved contract situation.