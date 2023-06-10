Mohamed Salah shows off his shiny ripped physique on a yacht as Curtis Jones & Adrian pile on & jokingly mock Liverpool team-mate for posing shirtless yet again!

Mohamed Salah again flaunted his physique online during the off-season, with Liverpool team-mates Curtis Jones and Adrian mocking the yearly trend.

Salah enjoying time off on yacht

Posted picture of physique

Liverpool team-mates ripped into him

WHAT HAPPENED? While the Egyptian King enjoyed another fruitful campaign for the Reds, posting 46 goal contributions across 51 appearances, he finished the season without a trophy and outside the top four. After a disappointing season at a collective level, Salah has jetted off to an undisclosed idyllic ocean setting, posting the obligatory shirtless photo - much to the amusement of his Liverpool team-mates.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Jones was the first to make a remark, stating: "I knew it wouldn't be much longer before you posted it". Adrian then chimed in with a joke of his own, adding: "Stolen or posed photo?".

THE GOSSIP: The comments made by his Liverpool team-mates seem to refer to Salah's tendency for a summer photoshoot - and the lack of clothing that tends to go with it. The Egyptian forward isn't shy at posting his physique online and frequently does so during the rare breaks from club football, something which he has apparently got a reputation for among his Reds colleagues.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? The Liverpool man will enjoy some deserved time off before the return of international football, when Egypt travel to Guinea in the AFCON Qualifiers on June 14.