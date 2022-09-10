Modric explains why losing £70m Casemiro to Man Utd won't hurt Real Madrid

Luka Modric has explained why losing Casemiro to Manchester United will not damage Real Madrid due to the plethora of options they have in that area.

Brazilian left Madrid after 10 years

Modric confident they can cope without him

Los Blancos have made 100% start to season

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro left Real Madrid to join Manchester United in a deal that could rise to £70m ($81m). He was part of one of the greatest midfield trios of all-time alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, with the latter suggesting the transfer won't affect last season's Champions League winners too much.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Real Madrid's official website, Modric said: "We’ve started really well this year and we have a strong team. In midfield, we lost an important player in Casemiro, but we’ve got a lot of other good players to replace him and do a good job. [Aurelien] Tchouameni has adapted really well. This is [Eduardo] Camavinga’s second year and he had a great first year. [Toni] Kroos has been here for a long time. [Federico] Valverde is also doing really well in any position. [Dani] Ceballos is helping the team a lot. We’re well equipped in this position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid have made an imperious start to the season, winning every game in every competition so far. New signing Tchouameni has played in all four La Liga matches, registering one assist so far. With the talent at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal, it's hard to disagree with Modric!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos host Mallorca in La Liga before their second Champions League group stage clash against RB Leipzig, where they'll be hoping to build on their 3-0 win against Celtic.