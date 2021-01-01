Modric equals Croatia record in opening match of 2022 World Cup qualifying

The Real Madrid star has been a fixture for his country since 2006 and most memorably led the way to the 2018 World Cup final

With his appearance in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Wednesday, Luka Modric added another historic achievement to his illustrious resume as he became the joint-most capped player in his country's history.

By starting on Wednesday evening, Modric earned his 134th senior cap for Croatia, moving him level with longtime Shakhtar Donetsk fullback Darijo Srna.

With Croatia set for two more games in the next six days, it is likely that the record may be Modric's alone in the very near future.

Modric's international history

The Real Madrid midfielder earned his first Croatia cap in March 2006 as he made his senior debut against Argentina.

In the decade-and-a-half since, the midfielder has been the central hub of Croatia's team, leading them to unprecedented heights.

With Modric leading the way, Croatia have featured in the European Championships three times and at three World Cups, most notably in reaching the final in 2018.

Modric and Croatia made it all the way in Russia, losing to France in that finale, after failing to make it out of the group stage in each of the midfielder's first two appearances.

For his efforts, Modric earned the Golden Ball in Russia that summer and became the only player other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or in over a decade.

In total, Modric has scored 16 goals for Croatia, including two during that World Cup run.

Article continues below

Modric this season

The Croatian star remains a key figure at Real Madrid this season, as he has been since joining from Tottenham in 2012. He has made 36 appearances for the club, scoring four goals, as Real Madrid sit third in La Liga.

The Spanish giants are also still involved in the Champions League, where they will face Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

Further reading