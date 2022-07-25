The 23-year-old is ready to continue his development in Spain after making the temporary switch

New York City FC have confirmed that Valentin Castellanos has made the move to La Liga side Girona. The 23-year-old will spend the 2022-23 campaign on loan at the Spanish club, who are owned by City Football Group, the same company behind Manchester City and NYCFC.

The attacker believes the switch to Girona is the right move as he hopes to continue his development in Europe, with CFG eager to allow Castellanos to take the next step in his career with one of their other clubs.

What has been said about Castellanos joining Girona?

“I came to New York City four years ago and this experience has been everything I could have wanted,” Castellanos told the club’s website.

“It was here where I grew up and took my game to the next level. MLS is a strong and extremely competitive league with fantastic quality.

“I’ve always said that the people at the Club are incredible, it’s like a family. My teammates and the amazing staff that have spent so much time with me have helped me become the player I am today.

“I was so proud to be able to win the Golden Boot last year and help the team bring home the Club’s first MLS Cup for our fans – it is a special moment in my life and one that will live with me forever. Thank you to the best fans in the league for always supporting me and cheering me on every single game, you’ve given me so much belief over the years.

“While it is difficult to leave this Club, I strongly believe that this is the right time for me to move to Europe which has always been a personal dream of mine. I feel confident and ready for a new challenge. I would like to thank NYCFC and Girona FC for giving me this opportunity and for finding a way for me to continue my journey and prove myself.”

How has Castellanos performed for NYCFC?

The Argentine moved to the United States in an initial loan deal from Uruguayan club Torque in July 2018 before he was snapped up on a permanent basis the following January.

Castellanos has been a prolific player for the MLS outfit, scoring 17 goals in just 25 matches this season, while he also lifted the 2021 MLS Golden Boot last year for scoring 19 times in the regular campaign.

Overall, the forward made 134 appearances for NYCFC and scored 59 times.

'From New York to the shop window'

GOAL's American soccer correspondent Ryan Tolmich writes...

Castellano's long-awaited move to Europe is complete as he takes a step up that he has certainly earned.

Since making the move to MLS at just 19, Castellanos has evolved from talented young prospect to MLS star, becoming the latest to take the pipeline from South America to the U.S. to Europe.

Last season's Golden Boot winner earned plenty of looks from European clubs over the last year or so, with Premier League clubs among those linked.

He also drew praise from Pep Guardiola, who said the Argentine certainly has the quality to play at the highest level.

Castellanos will get that chance now on an initial one-year loan that is designed to put the striker in the shop window.

A breakout season in Spain would draw in a different level of suitors, and a different level of transfer fee for CFG, as everyone involved is betting on Castellanos thriving in La Liga.

Girona get a striker, CFG get a chance to better their club and add value to an asset and Castellanos gets his long-awaited chance to prove himself at a higher level.

Everyone wins here.