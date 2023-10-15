MLS to snap up another Barcelona star! Sergi Roberto expected to follow Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to United States

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto could be set to join up with former team-mates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in MLS next season.

Roberto linked with a move to Inter Miami

Reunion with Messi and co.

Barcelona contract expires in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile player is likely to end his 17-year-long relationship with the Catalan giants in the summer of 2024 after his contract with the club expires. Roberto is being linked with a move to the United States, where he has a chance to follow in the footsteps of former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, according to Mundo Deportivo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spain international, who will turn 32 in February 2024, has had limited game time under Xavi this season. He has appeared in six matches in all competitions thus far and has featured in the club's starting lineup only twice. The Barcelona skipper speaks English fluently which will help him in adapting to the conditions in the US.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

(C)GettyImages

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Roberto will hope to be in action for his club in La Liga on October 22 when they take on Athletic Club.