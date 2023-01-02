MLS & Apple TV: Cost, partnership details & how to watch games in 2023

Here's what you need to know about the match streaming deal MLS struck with Apple TV that will start in 2023

Major League Soccer has a new streaming home for the 2023 season: Apple TV.

Every MLS match will be broadcast on the service at monthly and yearly rates, depending on subscriber preference. The package is called MLS Season Pass.

GOAL has all the details you need to watch MLS on Apple TV in 2023.

What is the Apple TV app?

Just like other streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu, the Apple TV app is available on most current-generation smart TVs, mobile devices and gaming consoles.

MLS Season Pass will be available as a subscription within the Apple TV app, and it is not the same thing as an Apple TV+ subscription.

When does MLS Season Pass on Apple TV start?

The launch date for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is February 1, 2023.

You can subscribe at that time in preparation for opening day of the 2023 season later that month.

How much does MLS Season Pass cost on Apple TV?

It depends on whether you already subscribe to Apple TV+, the flagship Apple streaming service featuring original shows and movies.

If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber, the separate MLS Season Pass will cost $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

Without an Apple TV+ subscription, MLS Season Pass will cost $14.99 per month or $99 per season.

Which MLS games are on Apple TV?

Every MLS match in 2023 will be streamed live on Apple TV for paying customers.

Additionally, Apple plans to broadcast a whip-around show that will cut to big plays in different games when there are multiple contests going on at once.

Will there be blackouts for MLS Season Pass?

Unlike streaming services for other U.S. sports, there won't be blackouts for MLS Season Pass, meaning you can watch your local teams without issue on Apple TV.

Can you watch MLS Season Pass for free?

There are two ways fans can get around paying a subscription fee for MLS Season Pass.

First, anyone with season tickets for an MLS club will get a complementary MLS Season Pass subscription.

Also, all viewers can watch for free without a subscription during a trial period for the first week of the season.

How much did Apple pay for MLS streaming rights?

Apple paid $2.5 billion total for the rights package, according to The Athletic. That equates to $250,000,000 annually.

In addition to the streaming rights, MLS agreed to make all 29 clubs wear an Apple TV patch on their jerseys (with design varied by team color).

How long will Apple TV have rights for MLS games?

It will be a 10-year partnership under the current agreement - a significant timeframe considering how much the streaming market and league could evolve in the coming decade.