Mkwasa's reign at Yanga SC boosted by another win against JKT Tanzania

This is the second match the interim coach was overseeing since replacing sacked Mwinyi Zahera

Boniface Mkwasa's reign at Yanga SC got another big boost after the club registered a 3-2 win over JKT Tanzania in Vodacom Premier League (VPL) match on Friday.

Patrick Sibomana, Juma Balinya and David Molinga scored Yanga's goals at the Uhuru National Stadium while the visitors secured their goals through Danny Lyanga and Adam Adam.

Sibomana opened the score in the 11th minute before Balinya got the second goal 11 minutes thereafter, with Molinga scoring the third in the 35th minute.

Adam scored JKT Tanzania's goal in the 13th minute while Lyanga found the back of the net in the last minute of the first half.

Alliance FC compounded Kinondoni Municipal Council's (KMC FC) woes as they defeated them 2-1. Geoffrey Luseke scored Alliance's first goal in the 15th minute before directing the ball into his own net in the 77th minute.

The second goal for Alliance was scored by David Richard in the 30th minute.

KMC, who fired Ugandan tactician Jackson Mayanja recently, will have to continue to wait for a win even after the managerial change on November 9.

Namungo FC fell at home to Coastal Union in their respective match after they were beaten 3-1.

Reliants Lusajo scored the only goal for Namungo in the 16th minute before the visitors got the win with strikes from Mtenje Albano in the 15th minute, Deogratius Anthony in the 76th minute and Pual Bukaba, who got the third in the fourth minute of added time.

Meanwhile, Kagera Sugar saw off Lipuli FC 2-1 to pick up a season-boosting win.

Yusuf Mhilu scored the opening goal for the Sugar Millers in the 10th minute before Nasera Kapama got the second one in the 64th minute.

Paul Nonga registered the only goal for Lipuli in the 85th minute.

In Mtwara, Ndanda FC failed to defeat Polisi Tanzania with the visitors going back home with three points courtesy of a 2-0 win.

Andrew Chamungu and Iddy Mobby were the scorers of the day as they got their goals in the 11th and 83rd minutes, respectively.

Finally, Tanzania Prisons and Mwadui FC drew 1-1 as Samson Mbangula and Raphael Aroba scoring the goals which ensured the rivals picked up a point each.