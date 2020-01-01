Mkude: Simba SC midfielder named in squad to face Mbeya City

The Mainland giants have welcomed back Taifa Stars playmaker ahead of their two league matches in Mbeya town

Simba SC have received a huge boost with the return of midfielder Jonas Mkude ahead of their two Mainland Premier League matches in Mbeya City.

The Tanzanian champions arrived in Mbeya on Monday in readiness for their two vital matches against Mbeya City on Tuesday and Tanzania Prisons on Saturday.

Making the squad to Mbeya, was midfielder Mkude, who has missed the first two matches since the league restarted. Mkude picked up an injury during the team’s friendly against KMC and thus missed the 1-1 draw against Ruvu Shooting and the 3-0 win against Mwadui FC.

Simba team doctor Yassin Gembe has confirmed that the player has now healed from the injury and will be in contention to play for the side in two matches.

“Mkude is now feeling better and ready to play again after the injury setback,” Gembe is quoted by the club’s official website.

“We have travelled with him to Mbeya, he is not feeling the pain like he was after sustaining the injury and it is now upon the coach to either use him or not, it will now depend on the format the coach will want to use in the matches but Mkude is ready and available to play.”

Meanwhile, Simba assistant coach Suleiman Matola has called on club fans in Mbeya to turn out in large numbers on Tuesday to cheer the team to victory against Mbeya City.

“We have managed to train in Mbeya, it is very cold here than in Dar in Saalam but the players are coping well, all we need now is the support of our fans around Mbeya, we want them to come out in large numbers and rally behind the boys.

“We need the points as if we get six from the two matches, we are almost certain going to be crowned champions, and that is why we want their support, the players are eager to win and they will not disappoint them.

“Our main aim now is to make sure we seal the title in Mbeya, we want to be crowned here, the coach is happy with players’ attitude and response after the 3-0 win against Mwadui, we want to keep the winning run going and we are confident of getting six points.”

Simba will then take on Tanzania Prisons on Saturday.