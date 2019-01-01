Miya's former academy Kampala Junior Team target USh1 billion through fundraiser

The money is expected to help secure their own training ground and accommodation for the over 400 children at the club

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) are targeting to raise USh1 billion in order to build their own homes for disadvantaged children in the city.

KJT have been in operation for the last 16 years as they work to rehabilitate disadvantaged children through football. Uganda international Farouk Miya is one of their outstanding products and now they are conducting fund drives to ensure they get enough money to achieve their goals.

The fund drive was launched on Saturday at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo and the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions KCCA FC donated USh1 million while DStv and GOtv helped on logistics.

KJT have more than 400 children under their care and apart from Miya, other stars who were groomed at the Katwe-based academy includes Shaban Mohamed, Yasim Mugume, Paul Willa, Moses Waiswa, Keziron Kizito, Martin Kizza, Fred Agandu, Yayo Lutimba, and Shafik Kagimu.

The academy's director Mansoor Kabugo admitted they have been facing challenges which range from a lack of accommodation and a training pitch and if the fundraiser will be a success, he says most of those setbacks will be addressed.

“We have different challenges and we lack a permanent training pitch. We have reached different milestones like producing players that have gone on to play for different teams and the national team but we still have other challenges,” Kabugo told New Vision .