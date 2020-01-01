Miya sets Konyaspor FC target, Ali reveals role in Mazengo KCCA FC arrival

The Ugandan international hopes to help his struggling Turkish side remain in the top league next season

Farouk Miya of Konyaspor FC has revealed his season’s target after getting a brace against Basaksehir on Monday to help his team record a 4-3 win.

The Crane has said his main objective is to help Konyaspor remain in the Turkish Super League as the club struggles in 14th position.

“It’s was a difficult game for us but we had no other option but to win so that we extend our chances in the league. Personally, scoring a brace was awesome,” Miya told Football256.

“The target is to finish the season in a good way by helping the team finish in a better position and also score more goals.”

Konyaspor have 33 points after 32 games and the Ugandan has scored eight goals for them across the competitions.

Meanwhile, KCCA FC star Gift Ali has explained the role he played for Stefano Mazengo Loro's arrival at the club.

Ali and Mazengo at one point enjoyed time together at Kampala Kids League youth teams before the latter moved to Europe for studies.

Ali went on to sign for Proline before joining KCCA two years ago.

“When [Stefano] Mazengo was back here, he wondered if he would join and train with the club which is rare,” Ali told Football256.

“I asked the manager [Mike Mutebi] if he could give him a chance to train with the team which he allowed.”

“As they say, the rest is history. I am happy the club signed him after he showed he can play.”

Ali believes Mazengo will add competition in the team as they prepare for the Caf Confederation Cup campaign next season.

“I believe in his abilities,” the midfielder added.

He had told me he wanted to give football one last push for he has always had to do football and education. I knew he was ready and I believed he’d impress.

“Mazengo is a good player. That alone is a plus. He possesses great leadership skills too and he is verbal and good at organising the team and he will be a great addition.”

“We kept asking about each other for some time until he came back to Uganda,”

“KCCA being the best club in the country, competition is the least of things a player should worry about. It makes us better players. I am ready and working hard already.”

Mazengo signed a two-year deal with KCCA.