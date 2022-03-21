Mixed reactions for Xavi and Ancelotti after Barcelona decimate Real Madrid
Barcelona coach Xavi has earned high praise from fans while Real Madrid boss Carlos Ancelotti faces a backlash after his team bowed to a 4-0 loss in Sunday's El Clasico.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double and lone goals from Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres helped Barcelona to grab their fifth straight win in La Liga.
It ended to be a historic outing for Aubameyang who only joined the Blaugrana in January and his performances continue to get him applause, even from Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala.
Sunday's win at the Santiago Bernabeu also sent out a strong message about Xavi's presence as the head of Barcelona's coaching crew which has been evident in their result.
Barca are on a 13-game unbeaten run in the Spanish top-flight since December 4.
Ancelotti, on the other hand, has been criticised for his tactical decisions on Sunday and some fans even suggested that he leaves the clubs.