Mixed feelings for Bourabia as Sassuolo bow to Atalanta

The Moroccan midfielder scored own goal before scoring his team's only goal at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday

Mehdi Bourabia endured mixed feelings in Sunday's Serie A encounter as he scored for both teams in Sassuolo's 4-1 loss to Atalanta.

The Morocco international turned the ball into the back of his own net in the 37th minute to give the hosts a 3-0 lead before scoring Sassuolo's consolation goal in the 92nd minute.

A brace from Daniel Zapata and Berat Djimsiti's lone strike secured victory for Atalanta in their first Serie A match since March 1, after over three-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bourabia made his eighth appearance in the Italian top-flight on Sunday, and he was in action for the entire duration of the match but Ivory Coast's Jeremie Boga was on parade for an hour before he was substituted.

It turned out to be a dull outing for Boga who failed to register a single shot and a key pass even though he completed two dribbles before his substitution.

Gambia's Ebrima Colley was introduced as a 88th-minute substitute for Atalanta while Ivorian midfielder Hamed Traore was an unused substitute for Sassuolo.

The defeat left Roberto De Zerbi's side unmoved in the 12th place with 32 points after 26 games while Atalanta climbed to fourth in the Serie A table with 51 points.

Bourabia has struggled for regular playing time in De Zerbi's team so far this season, making four league starts out of eight games and garnering 373 minutes of football action in the Italian to-flight.

This season has been short of the fine debut campaign the Dijon-born midfielder enjoyed in 2018-19 following his €2.3 million move from Turkish Super Lig Konyaspor in July 2018.

The 28-year-old earned his maiden invitation to the Moroccan national team in October 2018 for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Comoros.

He later made the Atlas Lions' 23-man squad for the 2019 Afcon in Egypt, and he made an appearance during their 1-0 victory over Namibia in the group stage before their Round of 16 exit against Benin.

Following his bizarre outing on Sunday, Bourabia will be hoping to redeem himself when Sassuolo visit third-placed Inter Milan for their next Serie A fixture on June 24.