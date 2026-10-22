Mitre reveals vibrant new Women's FA Cup match ball for 2026-27 season as Wembley dream begins

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The magic of the cup is back as Mitre officially pulls the curtain back on the match ball that will define the 2026-27 Women's FA Cup campaign. Featuring a bold aesthetic and cutting-edge aerodynamics, this latest iteration of the Ultimax Pro is designed to celebrate the trailblazers who continue to elevate the English game.

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Bold new look for cup action

Mitre has lifted the lid on the official football for the latest edition of the Women's FA Cup. Built on the brand's renowned Ultimax Pro framework, the new design integrates a striking blend of lime, purple, and black to create a distinct on-pitch identity.

The visual layout incorporates overlapping colours meant to represent the growing diversity and collective strength of the women's game. Alongside the vibrant palette, metallic accents on Mitre's signature Delta chevrons serve as a direct nod to the iconic cup trophy.

Beneath the surface, the six-panel ball boasts a 20 per cent increase in Hyperfoam cushioning for a cleaner, more responsive strike. Aerodynamic drag has also been cut by 10 per cent compared to previous iterations, ensuring improved stability during flight.

Capturing the spirit of the game

The manufacturer set out to craft a football that matches the soaring trajectory of women's football in England. Mitre's head of brand, Alex Roberts, explained that the bold aesthetic is intended to mirror the ambitious nature of the tournament itself.

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"What makes the competition so special is that every club has the opportunity to write its own story," Roberts said. "Whether that's a grassroots team producing an unforgettable cup upset or a player scoring the winning goal at Wembley, this competition gives teams and players alike, the opportunity to etch themselves into history."

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The FA’s head of partnerships, Sarah Kendall, backed those sentiments. She highlighted the tournament's unique ability to unite teams across the entire English football pyramid.

Kendall added: "This season’s new match ball captures that spirit and reflects the ambition, energy and excitement surrounding the competition. Mitre have done a fantastic job creating a bold and distinctive design."





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Building on a speedy legacy

Mitre’s Ultimax range carries a heavy historical weight in English football. The original model famously made history as the first football clocked at speeds exceeding 100mph.

This modern update aims to maintain that legacy of power and pace. It utilises thermally bonded seams that prevent water absorption and guarantee shape retention, earning the stringent FIFA Quality Pro stamp of approval.

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The latest release also sits within the brand's 'Flow State' creative campaign. The concept aims to celebrate those split-second moments where player instinct, confidence, and elite performance perfectly align on the pitch.

The road to Wembley begins

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Fans will get their first glimpse of the new ball in competitive action on Sunday, 25 October. The First Round Proper kicks off with 96 clubs battling it out across 48 ties.

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Exeter City’s clash with Hashtag United will serve as the tournament's opening televised fixture. From there, surviving teams will navigate a grueling knockout schedule, culminating in the showpiece final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 15 May 2027.