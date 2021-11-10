Ministry of Sports snubs Harambee Stars as FKF forced to incur debts for Uganda visit

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has accused the Ministry of Sports of neglecting Kenya after claiming they are yet to get financial support for the trip to face Uganda in a World Cup qualifying fixture.

Harambee Stars are due to depart for Kampala on Wednesday for their Group E clash against the Cranes which will be played on Thursday at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium and according to Mwendwa, they have been forced to incur debts so as to have the team honour the match.

'We have not heard any response'

“No...the government has not supported the team, we sent our request to the government one month before, we sent a reminder last week, we have not heard any response from them, so we have had to talk to partners and even book a flight [on credit] so as to travel,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“We have taken everything on credit of course but in Uganda, we cannot take everything on credit but we have tried to find a way, how we can get the team going and we will get the team going.

“I have raised this issue, we have written to the Minister and to the Sports Fund, we don’t know why every time this has to happen, while we are happy to go on with the processes that are being put on us, everybody must be accountable as we are accountable.

“We must support the national teams, not only this team, Harambee Starlets were also not supported for their match against South Sudan, both home and away, we got nothing from government despite sending everything we sent and we have also not got any communication from them saying they will not fund the teams.

“But it is usual with this Ministry. We have not wanted to go out and say these things but we are being accused guys, we are being accused of things we don’t do, don’t know and we have not done.”

Mwendwa continued: “This Ministry when we went to Mali only sent us money after Mali, when we were in Mali is when they sent money and normally we have to make arrangements for Michael [Olunga] to be here and as you can see Olunga is here and we have found a way to make sure that Michael [Olunga], even when the Sports Funds has not paid us, he is here.

“Unfortunately, I don’t like to talk about this, but now this has become a question about accountability and I have to be accountable, so we are not supported yet, and we hope we will be supported but always their support comes late most of the time but we continue, we will make this team good.”

'Football is no one's game'

On Harambee Stars poor run in the qualifiers and losing 5-0 away against Mali, Mwendwa said: “Football is no one’s game, one single game of football can really go wrong, we have seen Manchester United concede five goals in one game, we have seen Brazil concede seven goals in one game.

“We have seen teams like Real Madrid losing against minnows, look football is a game, we all go to the pitch to compete, we have never lost 5-0 before, we have won against other teams before and it doesn’t mean they were not teams, we beat Ghana here in Kenya in 2019, and it doesn’t mean they are not teams.

“I think this narrative is not good, but I tell you what we are doing, we are building a team now and if you look at this team, most of these boys are young boys, if you look at Richard [Odada], these boys are young boys, we have reconstituted this team because the coach has done consciously because we are aware next year we have the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“So our mind is suited to find the best team that can compete next year, the year after and the year after, of course, the coach tells me that even if some players are aged but they have quality, he will consider them and he continues to call players that have been there.”

Kenya are already out of contention to reach Qatar having lost two matches against Mali home and away. They are lying third in their group with two points from four matches.