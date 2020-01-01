Mingange: Ndanda FC coach lauds Biashara United organisation in narrow win

The Mtwara-based side needed a late penalty to claim maximum points against their visitors

Ndanda FC head coach Abdul Mingange has lauded the resilience shown by his players in the Tanzania Mainland League match at home against Biashara United.

After a goalless draw in regulation time, the referee added four extra minutes and it was these added minutes when Abdul Mangalo was adjudged to have fouled Kassim Mdoe in the danger zone.

Abdul Hamisi kept his cool to score what turned out to be the winning goal which assured his team maximum points.

More teams

"[Biashara] are a good team and they were defensively organized which gave us a hard time penetrating them," Mingange told journalists after the match.

"Yes we won the game, but it was not easy considering it was our first game since the suspension which happened, owing to Covid-19.

"However, the spirited fight from the players paid dividends and the substitutions we made had a positive impact."

Despite the loss, Biashara United coach Francis Baraza was impressed with the show put up by his players.

"Fitness level of my players was at 70%, according to my opinion, which is fair but the boys pushed it to almost 80% which was impressive," the Kenyan tactician told reporters.

"Despite the loss, we have played good football.

"We will now turn our attention to our game against KMC on [Wednesday, June] 24. We also have six home games which we want to bag maximum points."

The Mtwara-based side lost by the same margin when they met in the reverse fixture played in December 2019.

It was the fourth top-tier meeting between the teams, and both sides have won two and lost as many.

The win took Ndanda to the 14th position with 34 points from the 30 matches played. They have registered eight wins, 10 draws and 12 losses.

Mara-based Biashara are four places higher with 40 points from as many matches. They have managed 10 losses, as many draws and as many wins as well.

Article continues below

In other matches played this weekend, fourth-placed Namungo needed a Hashim Manyanya strike on the stroke of half-time to defeat Kagera Sugar.

JKT Tanzania defeated Singida United 2-0 with KMC claiming a 2-1 win over Ruvu Shooting, while Mbeya City fell by a solitary goal to their visitors Alliance.

Simba mauled Mwadui 3-0 while Azam FC and Yanga SC battled to a goalless draw.