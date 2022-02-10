Zlatan Ibrahimovic once swapped shirts with Diego Valeri and Sebastian Blanco following a Major League Soccer clash - but only gave the pair one to share as his was "worth more" than their tops combined.

The idiosyncratic Swede, who has played his part in Milan's latest pursuit of Serie A glory this term, previously crossed swords with the Argentine duo when he played for LA Galaxy and they represented Portland Timbers.

Now, Valeri has opened up on facing the forward, widely considered one of the modern greats of world football - and has revealed a funny anecdote about a post-match swap that raised an eyebrow or two.

What has been said?

"With Seba Blanco, we gave him our two shirts after a match [that the Timbers had won]," the 35-year-old told TNT Sports. "But he gave us only one in return and said that we should cut it in half because "mine is worth more than yours"!

"He was a little angry about the game, but then he sent us another one afterwards. Facing Zlatan was spectacular. The first time we played, he killed us, he created all the chances and scored two goals.

"In the second, at home, we played a great game and scored four. He was very angry! He is imposing in the way he walks, plays, stands on the field. He made a big difference in MLS. He does some things, because of his physical form, that amazes his ability. It was very nice to face him."

The bigger picture

Ibrahimovic is well-known for his larger-than-life actions, so that he made such a gesture is perhaps less surprising. Nevertheless, the Swede left his mark on MLS despite a brief stay and is continuing to deliver back in Europe too.

The 40-year-old will have his eye on another Serie A title this term, over a decade on from his triumph at San Siro with Milan.

Yet his struggles with injury this term have underlined his advancing years, suggesting that his time may finally be coming to a close at the top of the game.

