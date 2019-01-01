Milner delighted with Oxlade-Chamberlain's 'amazing' return to form after injury hell

The Liverpool midfielder scored two goals against Genk as he took his chance in the starting XI, with there now being plenty of competition for places

James Milner hailed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s “amazing” return to form – and believes competition for places can drive Liverpool on to bigger and better things.

Oxlade-Chamberlain scored twice as Jurgen Klopp’s side won 4-1 at Genk in the Champions League on Wednesday. They were the England midfielder’s first goals since April 2018, and a timely reminder of what he can offer the Reds going forward.

Klopp now has a dilemma on his hands, with Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Adam Lallana all making significant contributions in the past week. For Sunday’s game with Tottenham at Anfield, the manager has a decision to make as to the make-up of his midfield.

For Milner, though, that is only a good thing – as is Oxlade-Chamberlain’s form.

“I am delighted for him, it is amazing,” said the vice-captain. “Obviously it is not easy when you have been out for so long but you can see it all coming back bit by bit.

“Obviously he has always had that goal threat and he scored a couple of great goals tonight.

“That is what we want, everyone back, fit and firing and providing competition for places all over the field and that is what we have got now.”

Milner added: “He was delighted in the dressing room, of course. Everyone can imagine what he has gone through with the long hours in the gym on his own and then even when he has come back, there’s been frustration over where he was before his injury and that [lack of] sharpness and how he felt on the field with the speed of the game and things like that.

“We have seen all that and try to help him through, so when he gets a night like this it is amazing and makes it all worth it. Great work from him but also the club’s medical staff to help get him fit.”

Milner himself played as a full-back in Genk, starting at right-back before switching to the left in the second half. The 33-year-old remains Mr Versatile in Klopp’s squad.

“I think everyone is always pushing for places,” he said. “And the manager has a tough decision to make every time he picks a team.

“That is exactly what he wants and while it doesn’t make his life any easier, it is what you need if you want to challenge on multiple fronts and that is what we want to do. We need people challenging for spots in all positions.”

Asked about the challenges of playing at full-back, rather than his preferred midfield role, Milner added: “I wouldn’t say it is easy, it’s obviously a different position and different areas of the pitch in terms of knowing when to counter-press, those impulses and what to do positionally, so yes, I wouldn’t say it was easy but I just try to do it to be the best of my ability.”