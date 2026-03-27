Milan: Gabbia sidelined and Leao in Portugal – the latest ahead of the Napoli match

International duty has left Allegri without several players. This morning, the Rossoneri gathered at Milanello to continue their preparations for the crucial match against Napoli on 6 April. The Livorno-born manager is hoping to improve the fitness of Gimenez, Nkunku and Fullkrug, who were not called up by their respective national teams. On Tuesday, Loftus-Cheek returned to training with the group: the English midfielder will be back in the squad for the clash at the Maradona against Conte’s side.





Matteo Gabbia, who is recovering from surgery in early March for a groin hernia, trained separately again today: as things stand, it is unlikely he will be fit for the crucial clash against Napoli, which will be decisive for both the Scudetto and Champions League campaigns. Leao is currently in Portugal undergoing medical tests following a flare-up of pain in his adductor muscle and will continue his recovery there before returning to Milan next week. There are no positive signs regarding the Portuguese player’s availability for the match on 6 April either.