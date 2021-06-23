Mikel: Africa’s richest man Dangote hosts former Chelsea star

The former Super Eagles captain was received by the Nigerian billionaire and business magnate at his residence

Former Nigeria international and Stoke City star John Obi Mikel was hosted by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote on Tuesday evening.

The midfielder is the Super Eagles’ fourth-highest capped player ever behind Joseph Yobo, Vincent Enyeama and Ahmed Musa.

Few days after he was announced as Youth Ambassador by the federal government of Nigeria, the 2012 Champions League winner was received by the business magnate at his private residence.

According to the 34-year-old, he shared with Dangote a joint plan as it concerns advancing lives and supporting dreams of the Nigerian youth through sports.

“Exceptional gratitude to Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON! it was a remarkable outreach and a unique honour that you hosted my team and I,” Mikel wrote on Instagram.

“We had the opportunity to share our joint commitment to bettering lives and supporting dreams of the Nigerian Youth through sports. Nagode Alhaji.”

On Sunday, the veteran midfielder had visited the governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello and promised to support him in his future political activities as well as help foster youth development.

“It is an honour for me to finally meet his Excellency personally after all the good things I have heard and read about him from not just the people of Kogi State but from Nigerians,” Mikel said as per the Guardian.

“My main aim is to come here to show my appreciation and to thank him for all the things he has been doing for the people and also to support him in whatever future political positions he wants to go into.

“I will like to be there to support him, to be there by his side through this journey for him to achieve whatever he wants which is for the betterment of Nigeria.

“What better person to lead the youth than him, because he has been doing all these good works and that is why I am here to see whatever way I can come in.

“To get the youth together to know and see how we can make things better for our country and how we can align to achieve all that.”

After delivering convincing performances during his debut season with the Potters - featuring with 41 appearances across all competitions – the English Championship side extended his stay until 2022.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, he won the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League titles and English FA Cup diadem with the Blues.