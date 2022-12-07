Worker killed in accident during World Cup group stage, FIFA confirms

FIFA have confirmed reports that a worker in Qatar died in an accident during the group stage of the World Cup.

The incident happened near a resort that was repurposed as a World Cup training base for Saudi Arabia, The Athletic reports, and is being investigated by Qatari authorities.

The worker, who is reported to have been a migrant, is said to have died in a forklift accident.

“FIFA is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the worker’s family," wrote football's governing body in a statement. "As soon as FIFA was made aware of the accident, we contacted the local authorities to request more details. FIFA will be in a position to comment further once the relevant processes in relation to the worker’s passing have been completed.”

The Qatari government said it is looking into the situation amid general criticism from humanitarian groups about safety conditions for migrant workers.

In a statement, a Qatari official told The Athletic that "if the investigation concludes that safety protocols were not followed, the company will be subject to legal action and severe financial penalties".

The official added: "Compensation is paid through the Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund when a worker has been injured or passed away due to a work-related incident, or when an employer is unable to pay salaries. More than $350 million has been paid out through the fund this year. The rate of work-related accidents has consistently declined in Qatar since strict health and safety standards were introduced and enforcement has been stepped up through regular on-site inspections.”