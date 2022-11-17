Middendorp reveals call with Manchester United manager Ten Hag on shocking Ronaldo interview

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says Manchester United should fire star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo spoke about his lack of respect for his club coach

It was a revealing interview that could compromise the player's future at Old Trafford

Middendorp now weighs in after the explosive interview

WHAT HAPPENED? In a recent explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo criticised Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and the club. The Portugal captain opened up he has no respect for Ten Hag, while he also said United have been stagnant since former manager Sir Alex Ferguson left. But Middendorp has come out backing Ten Hag, showing support for the United boss. The ex-Chiefs coach has revealed his relationship with Ten Hag, saying he called the Dutchman after Ronaldo’s interview.

WHAT MIDDENDORP SAID: “It was spontaneous, yesterday evening when I saw this interview or heard this interview from the big guy on Portugal’s side [Ronaldo], I was shocked, I was shocked,” Middendorp told Marawa Sports Worldwide as per iDiski Times.

“I just wanted to express my disappointment, he [Ten Hag] didn’t pick, we had a WhatsApp call. He tried to call me today at 13:12hrs but I was busy. We had a chat about it, I just said ‘don’t take it personal, just move on!’ That’s what we have to do, it’s part of my story too – resilience, you have to be powerful with your own doing, with your own action.

“There is only one way, only way. For me it is very clear, forget about the huge… I’m a huge fan of Ronaldo on his playing style, on his way, what he has achieved, even now he is 37. But if you open your mouth like this, insult each and everybody, your teammates, you insult the entire Manchester United family in a way from a chef to gym to technical, including the head coach, in a way it’s embarrassing, it’s absolutely irritating and in my opinion, they should not let him come back to the Manchester United environment again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo’s remarks showed how unhappy he is at Old Trafford. It also confirmed the player’s strained relationship with his manager after he recently refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur and it would not be surprising if he leaves the club in January.

WHAT NEXT FOR MIDDENDORP? Middendorp is currently unattached to a club after being fired by Maritzburg United at the end of last season.