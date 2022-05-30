Michael Owen's daughter Gemma to appear on Love Island

The 19-year-old dressage rider will be part of the line up on the dating game show this year

The daughter of former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen will be a contestant on this year's edition of Love Island.

The 19-year-old will compete on the dating game show which will begin on June 6 and run until August.

Gemma Owen represented Great Britain in dressage and runs her own swimwear company.

What has Owen said about appearing on Love Island?

Owen told ITV that she is competitive like her father and is excited about appearing on the show.

“Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family. My dad was a professional football player," she said. “I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11-years-old.

"I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions. I would say I’m very competitive. [When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want.

International dressage rider Gemma is trading in her riding boots to score a strapping lad 😍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JzRRmsDnS5 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

“At the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection.

"I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me."

