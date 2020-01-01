Michael: Express FC unveil fourth signing from Onduparaka FC

The Red Eagles have confirmed another signing just two days after they appointed a strength and conditioning coach

Express FC have confirmed their fourth signing after unveiling midfielder Abel Eturude Michael.

The 23-year-old has joined the Red Eagles from fellow Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Onduparaka FC after agreeing to pen a two-year contract that will see him stay at the club until August 2022.

“Express have acquired the services of creative midfielder Abel Eturude Michael on a two-year deal,” the club confirmed on their official website on Wednesday.

More teams

“The 23-year-old joins from Onduparaka and becomes the team’s fourth signing ahead of next season. Eturude is known for his vast creativity in the middle of the park along with his good passing abilities and vision.”

On signing for Express, Michael side: “I am very happy to be a Red Eagle, arguably the biggest club in this country but most importantly am here to make the team better and with the fans’ support, the sky will be the limit.”

Apart from Michael, Express have also signed goalkeepers Cryspus Kusiima and Denis Otim along with centre-back Richard Bbosa.

Express are building a squad to challenge for the league title from Vipers SC when the new campaign kicks-off on October 17.

The signing of Michael comes just two days after Express appointed former Uganda national rugby 7s and 15s star Hellen Buteme as the strength and conditioning coach.

Buteme, who was declared the Most Valuable Players in 2004, 2005, 2008, arrived at the club with a contract that is set to expire at the end of the two years and explained what attracted him to the club.

“When I met the club CEO [Isaac Mwesigwa] at the beginning of this year, he told me about his plans for Express,” Buteme said.

“Basically to bring back its glory days and seeing that I am also a strength and conditioning coach, he wanted me to join the technical bench and take over the conditioning needs for the team.

Article continues below

“It turned out to be a challenge that I couldn’t resist and so I will be making sure that the players are in the best possible shape to execute the coach’s game plans and ensuring that they are as injury-free as possible.

“I will be assisting the medical team with the rehabilitation of injured players and just basically making sure that the players are the best that they can possibly be.”

Buteme is a Leipzig University Level B conditioning License holder and has started sharing the conditioning programme for players through the Whatsapp group.