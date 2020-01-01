MFL confirms how 2 other Malaysian teams can play in AFC Cup in 2021

There will be extra motivation for teams in the upcoming 2020 M-League season with two more Asian slots made available starting 2021.

In the past two seasons where Malaysia were sixth in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) club rankings, the AFC Champions League (ACL) has been the only continental competition to look forward to.

But even though Philippines has overtaken Malaysia in the rankings, there's a silver lining in the sense that dropping down the pecking order meant two additional slots in the AFC Cup in 2021 and 2022, at the least.

More teams

Malaysia will still have a direct slot into the group stage of the ACL in 2021 following the expansion of the competition but now has the added perks of entering another two more teams in the sister competition.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) has today confirmed that the runner-up of the 2020 Super League as well as the winners of the 2020 FA Cup will be the representative in the AFC Cup next year.

"We have been informed of the additional slots but are still waiting for the official letter from AFC. We have decided regarding this matter so that all the teams in M-League understands what is at stake.

"For sure the additional slots to AFC Cup will give the teams more motivation to compete for the prize of representing the country on the continental stage," said Dato' Ghani Ab Hassan.

In related news, Dato' Ghani was also today confirmed by the board of directors of MFL to assume the Chief Executive Officer role permanently, a role he has performed on a temporary basis since November 2019.

This was after previous CEO Kevin Ramalingam vacated the role after the closing of the 2019 season. Dato' Ghani will officially take over the responsibilities beginning 1 March 2020.

