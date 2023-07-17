Santiago Gimenez becomes a Mexico legend! El Tri win Gold Cup thanks to star striker's last-gasp goal

Santiago Gimenez solidified his place in Mexican folklore with a late Gold Cup-winning goal as he led El Tri past Panama in Sunday's finale.

Gimenez wins it late for El Tri

Mexico win tournament for 12th time

Panama goes down after topping USMNT in semifinal

TELL ME MORE: A tight, back-and-forth clash came down to one late moment, as Gimenez scored the trophy-winning goal just moments after entering the match. The striker has started on the bench in favor of Henry Martin, only to be introduced in the 85th minute.

Three minutes later, Gimenez became Mexico's hero, as he dribbled his way through the Panama defense before placing the ball in the back of the net to win the Gold Cup.

THE MVP: Is there any doubt? Gimenez has been a player tipped for special things but, until Sunday night, he hadn't quite gotten the chance to show it in this tournament. He scored just once in the first five games, netting in a 3-1 win over Haiti, but the Feyenoord star scored the tournament's most important goal to lead his country to another Gold Cup crown.

THE BIG LOSER: Harold Cummings was nearly sent off for a second yellow in the second half only for the referee to, correctly, rescind it. The Panama defender's night went downhill from there, though, as he was embarrassed by Gimenez on the game-winner.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MEXICO AND PANAMA? Both sides will return to CONCACAF play during the fall with the start of the 2023-34 Nations League, which will also serve as qualification for the 2024 Copa America.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi's Inter Miami!