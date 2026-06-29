Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Final Stage Mexico City Stadium

Mexico vs Ecuador will kick off on 30 Jun 2026 at 21:00 EST, and at 02:00 in the early hours of 1 Jul if you're using GMT.

Mexico to host Ecuador in fiery Round of 32 World Cup clash

Co-hosts Mexico return to the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, with the winners going up against either England or DR Congo in the Round of 16. Which set of fans will be celebrating at the final whistle?

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Near-perfect Mexico will be tough to break down

Javier Aguirre's side won all three group games without conceding a goal and goes into this bout on a six-game winning streak. Their last defeat was the final match of 2025. Since then, they've won nine and drawn two. In that sample of games, they only conceded twice. El Tri would dearly love to match, or better, quarter-final berths in 1970 and 1986 when they hosted world football's greatest showpiece. Indeed, they're the first ever nation to host it three times. Aguirre might be tempted to start 17 -year-old Gilberto Mora, who made history against Czechia as the youngest Mexico player ever to start a World Cup match. It's likelier, however, that the gifted Tijuana star will feature from the bench.

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Ecuador enter through the back door

Sebastián Beccacece's Ecuador took a while to get going in the groups, firing blanks in each of their first two clashes. Critically, however, they came from behind to stun Germany in the final group game, qualifying for this stage as the fourth-best third-placed finisher. That victory ended a barren streak of nine matches without a win against European sides. Ecuador’s only previous World Cup knockout fixture ended in a 1-0 defeat to England in 2006. This is only the second time in Ecuador’s history that they have advanced beyond the group stage, so if they're looking for a hero, Nilson Angulo could be that man. The 23-year-old Sunderland man has scored in three of his last six appearances for his nation.

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Likely Mexico XI

Rangel; Sánchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones.

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Likely Ecuador XI

Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Caicedo, Vite, Angulo; Plata, Valencia.

Key Mexico vs Ecuador stats

Mexico haven't conceded a goal from the 47th minute onwards in any of their last 11 outings.

Mexico have lost only one of 12 World Cup games as a host nation (W8, D3).

Ecuador have not conceded 2+ goals in any of their last 26 matches.

13 of Ecuador’s last 16 games featured under 2.5 total goals.

The two nations have met 28 times previously, with Mexico winning 17, Ecuador four and seven ending in draws.

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Mexico's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Raúl Rangel (Guadalajara), Guillermo Ochoa (AEL Limassol), Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna).

Defenders: Jorge Sanchez (PAOK), Israel Reyes (Club America), Cesar Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Jesus Gallardo (Toluca), Mateo Chavez (AZ).

Midfielders: Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Alvaro Fidalgo (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado, Brian Gutierrez, Luis Romo (Guadalajara), Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Obed Vargas (Atletico Madrid), Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), Luis Chavez (Dynamo Moscow).

Forwards: Cesar Huerta (Anderlecht), Alexis Vega (Toluca), Julian Quinones (Al-Qadsiah), Guillermo Martinez (UNAM), Armando Gonzalez (Guadalajara), Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan), Raul Jimenez (Fulham).

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Ecuador's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez (Huracan), Moises Ramirez (Kifisia), Gonzalo Valle (LDU Quito).

Defenders: Piero Hincapie (Arsenal), Willian Pacho (Paris St-Germain), Pervis Estupinan (AC Milan), Felix Torres (Internacional), Joel Ordonez (Club Brugge), Jackson Porozo (Tijuana), Angelo Preciado (Atletico Mineiro).

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), Alan Franco (Atletico Mineiro), Kendry Paez (River Plate, on loan from Chelsea), Pedro Vite (UNAM), Jordy Alcivar (Independiente del Valle), Denil Castillo (Midtjylland), Yaimar Medina (Genk).

Forwards: Enner Valencia (Pachuca), Kevin Rodriguez (Union Saint-Gilloise), Jordy Caicedo (Huracán), Nilson Angulo (Sunderland), Anthony Valencia (Antwerp), Jeremy Arevalo (Stuttgart).

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Team news & squads

Mexico are managed by Javier Aguirre, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for El Tri. No probable starting lineup has been released at this stage. Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece is similarly without confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns in the available data. Updates on both squads will be added closer to kick-off as official information is confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in October 2025, drawing 1-1 in a friendly. Before that, they played out a 0-0 draw at Copa America in July 2024. Across the last five meetings, Mexico have won two, Ecuador have won one, and two matches have ended level. Mexico won 3-2 in a 2019 friendly and Ecuador won 3-2 in 2021.

Standings

Mexico finished first in Group A, while Ecuador ended the group stage in third place in Group E.