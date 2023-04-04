Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez hasn't played for Mexico since 2019 but could be welcomed back by Diego Cocca this year.

Chicharito exiled by Gerardo Martino

Path back to El Tri after Martino fired

But must overcome hamstring injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Chicharito's falling out with Martino meant he was never in serious contention for the 2022 World Cup, but the 34-year-old could make a dramatic return to his national team this month when El Tri face the United States in a friendly. Cocca suggested fitness is the obstacle that would keep him out of action - not relationships in the federation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have to evaluate the player not only by his characteristics, but also by the moment he is going through," Cocca told reporters on Tuesday. "Today I can have a list and I have to wait until the weekend to see how the players finish, logically I have communication with many of them and that is what I want, I want to listen to him and know how he is, if he is injured, I do it with him and with everyone and we will see what is the best decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chicharito, still playing for the LA Galaxy, hasn't suited up yet for his club this term due to hamstring problem. But he's participated in training recently and may be ready for game action soon.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHICHARITO? In addition to his potential Mexico responsibilities, the former Manchester United star must make an impact with the Galaxy, who have gone five games without a win to start the 2023 season.